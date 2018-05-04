World’s biggest geothermal power plants

Geothermal energy is one of the renewable energy sources that is estimated to have a vast potential to address the growing demand for electricity globally. Geothermal power plants are considered as environmentally friendly as they emit lower levels of harmful gases compared to coal-fired power plants.

The three main types of geothermal plants include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal power plants use steam turbines to produce electricity. As of May 2015, worldwide geothermal power capacity stood at 12.8GW spread across 24 countries, according to a report by Geothermal Energy Association.

Here is the list of world’s biggest geothermal plants:

The Geysers Geothermal Complex: With a capacity of 1,517MW, the Geysers Geothermal Complex is located about 121km north of San Francisco, California. Comprising of 18 power plants, it the world’s biggest geothermal power plant. The complex is spread over an area of approximately 78km². Production from the field was started in 1960. The complex consists of 22 geothermal power plants, which draw steam from over 350 wells. The facility supplies power to Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Marin, and Napa counties.

Image: The Sonoma Calpine 3 geothermal power plant at The Geysers field in the Mayacamas Mountains of Somona County, Northern California. Photo courtesy of Stepheng3/Wikipedia.

Larderello Geothermal Complex: Located in Tuscany, Central Italy, Larderello Geothermal Complex consists of 34 plants with a total net capacity of 769MW. In 1913, the first plant at the geothermal field was commissioned. With reservoir depth ranging from 700m to 4,000m, the complex serves nearly two million families, 8,700 residential and business customers.

Cerro Prieto Geothermal Power Station: With a capacity of 720MW, Cerro Prieto Geothermal Power Station is located in south Mexicali, Baja California in north Mexico. It is owned and operated by the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE). The first plant at the station was commissioned in 1973. As of 2013, the power station had four plants, comprising of 13 units. The fourth plant at the Cerro Prieto Geothermal Power Station was commissioned in 2000.

Makban Geothermal Complex: Also known as Makiling-Banahaw Power Plants, the geothermal complex is located in the municipalities of Bay and Calauan in the Laguna province and Santo Tomas, in the Batangas province, Philippines. With a power generation capacity of 4580MW as of 2013, the complex consisted of six power plants comprising of 10 units. The geothermal power complex is owned by AP Renewables, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aboitiz Power. Covering an area of 700ha, the complex was commissioned in 1979. One the turbine suppliers for the plants at Makban Geothermal Complex were Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Plant: Located at Mount Hengill, approximately 20km east of the capital city of Reykjavik, Iceland, Hellisheidi geothermal power plant has a production capacity of 303MW of electric energy and 400MW of thermal energy. Constructed by Mannvit Engineering and Verkís Engineering., the electricity produced by the plant is supplied mainly to aluminum refineries located close to the power plant. Covering an area of approximately 13,000m², Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Plant was commissioned in five phases from 2006-2011.

Image: The Hellisheiði Power Station in Iceland. Photo courtesy of ThinkGeoEnergy/Wikipedia.

Tiwi Geothermal Complex: With a power production capacity of 289MW, the geothermal complex is located at Tiwi in the province of Albay, Philippines. Commissioned in 1979, the complex featured three power plants featuring two units each as of 2013. Developed by National Power Corporation and Philippine Geothermal, the complex is owned by Aboitiz Power’s subsidiary AP Renewables. Mitsui and F.F. Cruz were the construction contractors for the complex.

Malitbog Geothermal Power Station: Located approximately 25km north of Ormoc City in Leyte Island, the Malitbog geothermal power station has a capacity of 232.5MW. Power generated from the field is supplied to the Luzon Island. Owned by Energy Development Corporation, the plant was built by Sumitomo Corporation and Fuji Electric.

Wayang Windu Geothermal Power Plant: Located in Pangalengan, approximately 40km south of Bandung City in the province of West Java, Indonesia, the geothermal plant had a capacity of 227MW as of 2013. It is operated by Star Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Magma Nusantara Limited (MNL). The first unit of the plant commenced operations in 2000.

Located at Garut in Pasirwangi District, West Java, Indonesia, Darajat Power Station has an installed capacity of 259MW. Darajat GPP Amoseas Indonesia, a subsidiary of Chevron Texaco manages the plant. The power generated by the plant is supplied to provinces of Java and Bali. As of 2013, the station consisted of three plants, which were commissioned in 1994, 2000 and 2007, respectively.