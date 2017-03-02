Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Geothermal
Geothermal Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Geothermal
Geothermal News

US researchers launch projects to make geothermal energy cost-effective

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 March 2017

Scientists at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have launched two projects to help make geothermal energy more cost-effective to deploy and operate.

The two projects, which secured $2.7m funding from the California Energy Commission’s Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) program, intends to make geothermal energy more economically attractive.

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Energy Geosciences Division Geothermal Systems program lead Patrick Dobson said the US, and especially California, holds huge potential for geothermal energy.

The first project will focus on test deployment of a dense array of seismic sensors to improve the ability to image where and how fluids are moving underground.

The second project will involves development and applying modeling tools to help geothermal plants operate in flexible production mode while allowing for improved integration with other renewable energy sources.

As part of the first project, scientists are working on to install a dense network of portable seismic recorders to demonstrate the ability to perform high-resolution tomographic imaging.

Scheduled to take place in the world’s largest geothermal field Geysers located north of San Francisco in Sonoma and Lake Counties, the work is expected to help identify where steam and fluids are going using geophysics. This will benefit for well placement as well as cost-effective operation.

In the second project, scientists will deploy a suite of modeling tools for wellbore and geothermal reservoir integrity, including T2WELL, which models fluid flow and heat transfer in wells; and TOUGHREACT, which simulates scaling and corrosion.

The tools will help in assessing all the challenges related to flexible-mode production and predict short- and long-term impacts for the geothermal projects.

In order to address the specific problems, the tools will be integrated with geomechanical tools into an improved thermal-hydrological-mechanical-chemical (THMC) model.

The projects will be implemented in partnership with Calpine Corporation.

By 2030, California intends to produce half of its electricity from renewable sources.

Image: Berkeley Lab scientists will work at Geysers geothermal field in California. Photo: courtesy of Kurt Nihei/Berkeley Lab.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Geothermal

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Geothermal
Geothermal News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BlueCielo ECM Solutions - Software to maximize profitability Assets like pumps, valves, vessels and process lines have multiple technical documents and drawings related to them, each of which may have a number of versions over time. Maintenance and operations require access to accurate, up to date engineering information in order to complete their work efficiently. Power Generation > Geothermal > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Geothermal > Suppliers CAMO Software - Multivariate Analysis and Design of Experiments Software We at CAMO Software deliver multivariate software and solutions for analyzing large, complex data sets quickly, easily and accurately. World-leading organizations rely on our solutions to get deeper insights, understand processes and make better predictions from their data. Power Generation > Geothermal > Suppliers

Geothermal Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.