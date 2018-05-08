Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Geothermal News

Toshiba forms geothermal power generation partnership with RentCo

EBR Staff Writer Published 08 May 2018

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions has signed a general cooperation agreement with RentCo East Africa, a lease financing company, to expand sales and orders of wellhead geothermal power generation systems in Kenya and the wider sub-Saharan Africa.

Toshiba offers a geothermal product line-up which includes Geoportable a wellhead geothermal power generation system capable of generating 1MW to 10MW output capacities.

As per the terms of the agreement, Toshiba will collaborate in the development to expand RentCo’s new energy leasing business to supply Geoportable power systems.

Capable of being installed in a small well within a short period, the Toshiba’s Geoportable compact power generation system has the ability to utilize wells under development effectively, Toshiba said.

Toshiba business development executive Toyoaki Fujita said: “I’m confident that this collaboration will support Africa’s plan to expand its renewable energy to drive the country’s economic development.”

RentCo is a Private Limited Company that provides structured lease financing solutions either directly to its customers or through vendor finance partnership programs for various business assets across all sectors.

Recently, Toshiba signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with VINCI, a provider of civil engineering design and construction services, to explore opportunities to develop cooperation for the construction of hydro and geothermal plants in Africa.

As part of the MOU, the firms also plan to collaborate on design, engineering, manufacturing and consultancy for the hydro and geothermal projects.

Commenting on the MOU, Toyoaki Fujita said: “I’m delighted to announce this cooperation with VINCI Construction, and confident that our strategic cooperation will bring stable and clean energy supply to Africa.

“Our established expertise and know-how in hydropower and geothermal power, combined with VINCI Construction’s wealth of global experience in construction, will supply essential generating capacity that will contribute to Africa’s continued economic development.”

Toshiba said it has also signed MOUs earlier with geothermal power development companies in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Djibouti, Uganda and Malawi in the geothermal power generation business.

Image: Officials from Toshiba and RentCo. Photo: courtesy of Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation.

