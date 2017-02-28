Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Geothermal
Geothermal Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Geothermal
Geothermal News

MHPS to deliver geothermal power equipment to Olkaria V project in Kenya

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 February 2017

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has secured a contract to deliver two sets of geothermal power generation equipment for the Olkaria V Geothermal Power Plant in Kenya.

MHPS, along with Mitsubishi Corporation and H. Young & Company (East Africa), has received a full-turnkey contract from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) to install the equipment at the plant located in Nakuru district in central Kenya.

The order includes supply of two 70MW class steam turbines, condensers, generators and other key auxiliaries.

As part of the contract, MHPS will also be responsible for the design aspects of the geothermal facilities.

Slated to be commissioned in 2019, the new geothermal plant is located about 100kms from Kenya capital, Nairobi in the northwest direction. It stands at an elevation of about 2,000mts in the Great Rift Valley.

The current power plant facilities in the Olkaria geothermal field will be expanded by the new project which is expected to solve the severely stretched energy supplies in the urban areas of Kenya to some extent.

Besides, it will increase renewable energy production in the country to bring down carbon emissions.  

KenGen has been supported in the project by an ODA (Official Development Assistance) loan arrangement from the Japanese government represented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

MHPS would also provide technical advisors to the location to help H.Young in installation and commissioning of the power generation facilities.

Previously, the Japanese manufacturer of thermal power systems had supplied six sets of power generating equipment for the Olkaria I and II geothermal power facilities with 150MW total output.

Elsewhere in Hong Kong, MHPS was awarded an order from Hongkong Electric, earlier in the month, for natural-gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system equipment for the Lamma power station extension project.

Image: Steam turbine for geothermal power plant. Photo: courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, LTD.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Geothermal

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Geothermal
Geothermal News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

CAMO Software - Multivariate Analysis and Design of Experiments Software We at CAMO Software deliver multivariate software and solutions for analyzing large, complex data sets quickly, easily and accurately. World-leading organizations rely on our solutions to get deeper insights, understand processes and make better predictions from their data. Power Generation > Geothermal > Suppliers BlueCielo ECM Solutions - Software to maximize profitability Assets like pumps, valves, vessels and process lines have multiple technical documents and drawings related to them, each of which may have a number of versions over time. Maintenance and operations require access to accurate, up to date engineering information in order to complete their work efficiently. Power Generation > Geothermal > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Geothermal > Suppliers

Geothermal Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.