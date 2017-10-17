Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Geothermal News

Geothermal low-temperature demonstration power plant commissioned in Indonesia

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 October 2017

GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences and its partners have commissioned a new geothermal low-temperature demonstration power plant in Indonesia.

Located at the geothermal field in Lahendong close to the village Pangolombian, North Sulawesi, the demonstration plant is currently in test-operation phase.

GFZ said that the demonstration plant is based on an Organic Rankine Cycle which is connected by closed water intermediate circuits including a hot water and a cold water intermediate circuit to the geothermal heat source and the environment as heat sink.

The demonstration plant is equipped to generate electricity by cooling down part of the unused geothermal brine from 170°C to 140°C.

During the test-operation, the temperature of the geothermal fluid is 145°C resulting in approximately 300kW of electric power output.

The collaboration aims to assess reliable and efficient low-temperature power generation at a geothermal site and also create the basis for a broader application.

In addition to GFZ, the project partners include Helmholtz Centre Potsdam, Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology BPPT and Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE).

The project received funding from the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

GFZ said that the project is expected to help extend the electrical capacity of existing geothermal sites as well as provide an option for the decentralized energy supply in the country.

GFZ-led team will continue to undertake research and demonstration operation of the low-temperature power plant until the middle of 2018, following which the demonstration plant will be handed over to an Indonesian partner organization.

Image: The geothermal demonstration plant in Lahendong, Indonesia. Photo: courtesy of GFZ.

