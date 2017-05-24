Engie, Reykjavik secure three geothermal exploration permits in Mexico

Engie and Reykjavik Geothermal have secured three geothermal exploration permits from the Mexican Ministry of Energy (SENER).

The permits will allow the companies to explore geothermal resources in three zones for three years.

Each measuring up to 150km², the three zones are situated in Sangangüey in the state of Nayarit, Cerro Pinto and Las Derrumbadas in the state of Puebla.

In December 2015, Engie’s subsidiary Storengy had signed a cooperation agreement with Reykjavik Geothermal to develop concessions and geothermal exploration permits in Mexico.

Geothermal energy is a renewable and non-intermittent energy, which uses heat from deep underground for heating, power generation and air-conditioning systems.

Engie produces and supplies geothermal energy for the heating and cooling of residential or commercial facilities in Europe. It provides energy through various geothermal sources.

SENER, along with the Mexican Development Bank Nacional Financiera (NAFIN) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is supporting the geothermal program in the country to reduce the risks of exploration.

Storengy CEO Cécile Prévieu said: “We are very confident regarding the potential of those areas, in order to develop carbon-free projects, which are at the heart of our strategy.

Reykjavik Geothermal CEO Gudmundur Thoroddsson said: “With these three licenses granted, Reykjavik Geothermal reinforces its position in the Mexican geothermal market.”

Reykjavik Geothermal carries out geothermal business activities in East Africa, Asia and Latin America. The company is also focusing on the Middle East, US and European countries.

Engie operates in four key sectors, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas and digital technology.