BLM completes environmental assessment for Dixie Meadows geothermal project

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Carson City District, has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Dixie Meadows Geothermal Development Project.

The BLM is also seeking public input under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act for the Project. This includes seeking information and identifying historic properties in or near the Project area. Public comments will be accepted through June 8, 2017.

This EA analyzes the potential impacts from the proposed development of this project including the construction of up to two 30 Megawatt net rated geothermal power plants; drilling, testing, and operating up to 15 geothermal production and injection well sites and eight core hole sites; constructing and operating pipelines to carry geothermal fluid between well fields and the power plant(s)s; and constructing either a 120-kilovolt (kV) or a 230-kV gen-tie and associated structures. The geothermal portions of the Project are located within the Combined Dixie Meadows Geothermal Unit Area. It also contains mineral rights to 760 acres of US Navy land known as the Lamb Mineral interests. This project is located on public lands in Churchill and Pershing Counties, Nevada.

Source: Company Press Release